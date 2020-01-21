Berhampur: Armed with two kilos of semolina, sugar and oil, when Sumitra decided to turn an entrepreneur to popularise “kakara pitha’ way back in 2012, she had no idea that the outcome of her hard work would be so sweet! Her small venture today supplies traditional donuts all across the Ganjam district.

Initially, she used to supply her ‘kakaras’ to ‘kama mitha’ shop near her house. Soon she began delivering her kakaras at Chandrankanti kama sweet shop, Durgadevi sweet shop and various tea stalls. Along with kakaras she also makes samosas.

Today she has scripted her own success story and became an exemplary figure for women who are sitting idle in their home.

Sumitra receives orders from the city and other districts for marriages, thread ceremony and house warming functions. Apart from that, people in the neighbourhood are her regular customers.

Being a resident of silk city, Sumitra has also opened a shop at Gatebazar in the city.

When she started her business, her sole motive was to get a good income out of it. At that time, her husband had died after protracted illness.

“I had to think of sources of income in order to run my household and educate my children,” said Sumitra. Her father-in-law advised her to start a small venture selling kakaras as it required ‘little investment’.

According to Sumitra at that time I had nothing with me to invest and start a business. Also, no other shop in the city used to prepare ‘kakara’ at that time.

“Both my mother-in-law and father-in-law were my strength when I was struggling to make my business successful. My mother-in-law had taught me to make donut cakes while my farther-in-law was taking care of marketing and advertising throughout the city. He had dedicated his life for this business,” added Sumitra.

Sumitra is now able to send her son and daughter to an English medium school from the profits of her business.

Being self-employed herself, Sumitra managed to provide employment to three other persons at her shop.

When this correspondent asked Sumitra what is so special about her ‘kakara’ that people like them so much, Sumitra with a smile in her face said, “The crispiness and aroma of crushed cardamom are the main reasons why people love my preparation. Moreover, I have never compromised with the quality of raw materials with which I kakaras. Also, I give full attention to fry kakaras well from inside, which is another reason why people like my cuisine.”

Sumitra has broken the stereotypes and taken up the male-dominated entrepreneurship world to write her own success story. However Sumitra gives all credit to her mother-in-law for her success.

Now, Sumitra is an example by herself for all women in the city.

PNN