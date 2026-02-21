Brajarajnagar: A 55-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence here Friday, while her husband, who was also inside the house and fell unconscious when the door was opened, died at a hospital later in the day.

The deceased were identified as Rukmini Bhoi and Gobinda Bhoi, 61, a retired employee of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). Police suspect foul play in Rukmini’s death, though the exact cause will be ascertained after the investigation.

The incident occurred in Sanajob Hanuman Mandir Pada under Orient police station. According to police, the couple was staying alone in the house. The main door had reportedly remained locked from inside for nearly four days. Rukmini’s younger sister, who lives nearby, had been trying to contact her over the phone but received no response. When she went to the house around 11am Friday and knocked on the door, Gobinda opened it.

Upon entering, she found Rukmini’s decomposed body inside and immediately alerted the police. When police personnel arrived and entered the house, Gobinda reportedly fell unconscious. He was rushed to Mandaliya Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Police said Rukmini’s death might have occurred about three days earlier. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.

Brajarajnagar SDPO Chintamani Pradhan visited the spot and supervised the inquiry.