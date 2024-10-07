Rajnagar: The body of a 48-year-old woman, who had been missing since Saturday evening, was found floating in a creek in the backyard of her house at Gobindapur village under Bandhapada panchayat in this block of Kendrapara district Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jyotsnarani Rout, wife of Achyutananda Rout of the village. According to family members of the deceased, Jyotsnarani had gone to the creek Saturday evening to attend the call of nature and did not return home for long.

Family members launched a frantic search to find her whereabouts but were unable to trace her. However, they discovered the body floating in the creek Sunday morning. After being fished out, she was rushed to Rajnagar Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctor pronounced her dead. After the postmortem, the body was brought to the village and the last rites were completed. A case of unnatural death in this regard has been registered at Rajnagar police station. Jyotsnarani is survived by her son and daughter.