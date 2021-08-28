Ganjam: A woman’s body with stones tied to it was spotted at Rushikulya riverside near Potagarh area in Ganjam district Saturday.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found wearing a nightwear. The face of the deceased, however, was not visible as a cloth was wrapped around the body, covering its face.

Locals initially spotted the body and alerted the police. Hundreds of people gathered on the spot as the news spread.

Later, Ganjam police station IIC Subhendu Kumar Sahu, Chhatrapur police station IIC Priyas Ranjan Chhotray, Chamakhandi police station IIC Ajit Kumar Parida and OIC Trinath Pattanayak reached the spot and carried out an investigation. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem.

While the police suspect the woman was murdered by some miscreants before dumping her body on the riverbank, Ganjam police station IIC Sahu said more facts would come to the fore once the cloth is removed. “Meanwhile, we have called in a forensic team. The investigation will reveal whether it is a murder or rape and murder case,” he added.

