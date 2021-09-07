Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Tuesday recovered the decomposed body of a woman under suspicious circumstances from a house at Mahaveer slum in Baramunda area under Bharatpur police limits here.

An investigation has begun into the matter after an unnatural death case was registered with Bharatpur police.

Locals claimed that the deceased along with a youth had been staying on rent at the slum for the last few days.

The landlady informed the media that they had identified themselves as a married couple.

Prima facie, it appears to the police that the woman was murdered by the youth she was staying with four/five days back. The accused left her body inside the house by locking it from outside.

The house owner and locals informed the police following the stench emanating from the decomposed body.

Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the woman and the youth.