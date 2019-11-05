Bhubaneswar: Women members of a family Monday accused the outpost-in-charge (OIC) of Janla police outpost of high-handedness during a late night raid. The complainants were identified as Susama Subudhi, 65, and her daughter-in-law Laxmipriya Subudhi, 29, of Janla village under Jatni Police station limits on the outskirts of the City.

As per the sources, Susama’s son Ranjit had married Laxmipriya, a resident of nearby Dakhsinamundamuhana village, a few years ago. Recently, someone lodged a complaint with Janla outpost against the brother of Laxmipriya over some brawl.

Subsequently, police started carrying out raids at different places to nab her brother. Meanwhile, they conducted a similar raid at the houses of Ranjit and his brother-in-law but could not trace him there. However, the family alleged that the staffers of Janla outpost carried out the raids late in the night without any lady cop with them.

The victims also alleged that the police officials misbehaved with the women members of the family when they tried to inform the police about the non-availability accused in the house. Later, the OIC allegedly also threatened Ranjit of dire consequences when he called the former over phone after getting informed by the victims about the whole episode.

The family members along with other relatives visited the DGP camp office here Monday to meet DGP BK Sharma and Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi but they were asked to come Tuesday.