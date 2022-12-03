Bhubaneswar: No society can be great if its women are not empowered. The state government empowers women through its Mission Shakti programme and has empowered over 70 lakh women through over six lakh self-help groups, said CM Naveen Patnaik on the penultimate day of the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave,’ where a plenary session on building economic independence for women empowerment was organised and multiple MoUs for empowering women were signed.

According to the CM, Mission Shakti, a 2001 initiative, has grown into a massive force of 70 lakh women. Women empowerment is not just a slogan; it’s a non-negotiable code for the state government. he said.

Six lakh SHGs are working in the state, and state government is doing everything possible to help them. We had started the initiative of providing Rs 5 lakh loan to women without interest. He also said that the cabinet recently decided to procure Rs 5,000 crore worth of goods and services in five years.

Also to strengthen the local women federations we will provide Rs 1 crore to every district federation, Rs 50 lakh to block-level federations, and marketing complex at panchayat level.

“We will also set up industrial parks in all 30 districts to encourage entrepreneurs,” CM added.

Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of Mission Shakti Department, stated that Make in Odisha had brought investors from various sectors and also provided an opportunity for local SHGs to provide a platform.

Mission Shakti was founded in 2001 to empower women, and it now has 70 lakh members. State was among the first to establish a department dedicated to women’s development.It successfully transforms SHGs into enterprises, resulting in improved women’s livelihoods and financial stability.

State government recently decided to give Rs 5 lakh loan to women without interest. Our motive is always to give a unique identity to every woman in the state,” she said.

According to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, all credit for the success of Mission Shakti and women’s empowerment goes to all women in the state.

Mission Shakti minister Basanti Hembram said Mission Shakti provides opportunities to every woman to be self-sufficient. We intend to provide a loan of Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years. Also we will set up 500 Mission Shakti bazaar in different parts of the state.

Mission Shakti signed memorandums of understanding for women’s empowerment with a number of companies on this occasion.

20 lakh SHG members signed the first MoU with ISB for NTFP business.

Second MoU signed with APC for Collective Farming & Marketing by 1 lakh SHG members

Third MoU signed with B&WSSC for enterprises in eauty & wellness by 15,000 SHG members

Fourth MoU signed With RCPSDC for enterprises by 2,000 SHG members for footwear manufacturing.

Fifth Memorandum of Understanding signed with Flipkart for e-commerce opportunity for all SHGs

On this occasion, the CM recognised three outstanding SHGs and three outstanding banks for their contributions to women’s empowerment.