Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida inaugurated the second edition of the Subhadra Shakti Mela at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

The event, aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship and showcasing self-help groups’ (SHGs) products from across the state, brings together women artisans, entrepreneurs, and cooperatives to highlight their contributions to Odisha’s socio-economic growth.

Among the key attractions of the mela were 300 stalls run by women SHGs, including 50 dedicated food stalls showcasing traditional delicacies. In addition, 11 SHGs from other states participated, offering a diverse range of products. The inaugural ceremony also featured vibrant cultural performances that enthralled the audience and added color to the festive atmosphere.

The second day of the mela began with devotional and cultural performances, including a Sambalpuri dance and a Krishna Leela musical drama presented by the Ramanatya Parishad of Puri. This was followed by lively performances by women SHGs and musical ensembles that captivated the audience.

The stalls also witnessed heavy footfall, reflecting the growing public interest in handcrafted products made by women SHGs. As per reports, on the first day alone, the mela recorded business exceeding ₹50 lakh.

Adequate security arrangements were made for peace and safety, along with fire services, Red Cross, medical facilities, drinking water, and sanitation.

Stalls exhibited handmade items, including lakh bangles, rice handicrafts, Sabai grass crafts, and Pattachitra paintings, impressing the visitors. Attendees could witness live demonstrations of the production processes. At beauty and wellness stalls organized with support from the World Skill Center (WSC), professional trainers offered makeup, hairstyling, and nail care services for women.

Traditional weaving stalls provided live demonstrations of weaving techniques, fascinating the visitors. Attendees also got the opportunity to try their hands at live demo stalls under expert guidance.

The Mission Shakti department invited the public to be part of this festival, which highlights and celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and empowerment of women in Odisha.