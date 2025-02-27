Bhubaneswar: The Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025 at Janata Maidan continues to witness an overwhelming response, with thousands flocking to explore a wide array of handcrafted SHG products. The bustling food court remains a major attraction, offering millet-based delicacies, organic produce, and traditional Odia cuisines that are in high demand. Coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, the mela saw a surge in cultural vibrancy. Renowned artist Barnali Hota captivated the audience with her soulful renditions, while the Guru Gangadhar Gotipua Gurukul showcased a mesmerising Gotipua dance performance, celebrating Odisha’s rich heritage.

A key highlight of the fifth day was the visit of former Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, Bisweswar Tudu. He engaged with SHG members, applauding their entrepreneurial efforts and reaffirming the government’s support for tribal artisans and women-led enterprises. The festival’s enthusiasm translated into impressive footfall and a cumulative sales turnover of Rs 1.64 crore by the fifth day. The strong participation from buyers and business enthusiasts is opening new avenues for Mission Shakti SHGs, expanding their market reach. With four days remaining, the mela promises more cultural extravaganzas, greater business prospects, and enhanced opportunities for SHG members.