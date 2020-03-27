There are lots of things about men that women respect a lot and search for qualities in men that they like very much.

Women notice how men treat their friends and family. If you want your partner to be happy with you, then be good towards her. It is possible that your partner is angry with you because of your behavior so make sure you are always nice to her and the people she loves and respect.

Women expect sincere honesty from their partners so when you are with her, pay attention to what she is saying. Dishonesty often puts a bad impression on a woman. Honesty is critical for a better relationship.

Women prefer maturity among men the most. Women do not like emotionally weak men and also do not like men who just stare at their body. Women also hate men who gossip about women’s waist, breast or thighs.

According to a recent study, women pay more attention towards the physical structure of men. According to the study, women are more attracted towards strong men than normal men.