Cuttack: Several women police officers serving across various police stations in the state recently came forward to allege workplace harassment, sexual harassment and negligence in promotion during a conference held in Cuttack.

Organised by Odisha Police, a state-level women’s police conference was held at the (Odisha Special Armed Police) OSAP 6th Battalion premises in Cuttack Friday. The female police officers and staff members who attended the conference, said to be the first of its kind in the country, were outraged at how they were being harassed in their workplaces.

In fact, their allegations were not being taken seriously or properly investigated, some said.

The conference was attended by four women IPS officers, one SP, 12 DSPs, 12 acting DSPs, 24 inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors, 4 ASIs, 2 habildars, 3 lance naik and 4 constables. These were divided into four teams.

The team, led by western range DIG Kavita Jalan, discussed the hindrances in promotion of female police officials. Similarly, the team led by Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra discussed sexual harassment in the workplace. The female police officers and staff who participated in the discussion expressed their views on the subject.

Senior officials highlighted issues such as incompetence among female officers, childbirth issues, and other issues affecting the work of female officials. The discussion focused on providing safe working environment, special uniform design for women employees, leave for menstruation and maternity leave.

As the chief guest, DGP Abhay added that the IICs of 102 police stations in the state are women, except for the women’s police station. They lead 20 per cent of the total police force – highest in the country. He further added that efforts are on to take the number to 50 per cent in the coming days.

PNN