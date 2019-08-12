Kolkata: Food delivery staff of Zomato Sunday went on an indefinite strike in West Bengal’s Howrah, alleging they were made to deliver beef and pork dishes against their will.

“We are on strike due to our payment rates and we have to deliver beef food items which is against our religious sentiments. We are not going to do it,” one of the protesters said.

There are many other delivery persons who are also opposed to delivering pork items. Their main allegation is that the company is not listening to them or paying heed to their religious beliefs.

State Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee has backed the protesters.

“I strongly oppose the management’s decision as hurting people’s religious sentiments is unacceptable. I fully support their protest as the management should agree with them, otherwise there can be a big problem,” Banerjee said.

The minister said he has made it very clear that the delivery executives will get his full support. He assured that he will look into the matter and take required steps.

Zomato, in a statement, said ‘a small group of partners’ have raised concerns and it was looking to resolve the issue.

“In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics. Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this fully. There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns and we are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” a company spokesperson said.

