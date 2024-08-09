Jammu: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Friday said no internal or external forces would be allowed to disrupt the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which will be held “at the earliest”.

Talking to reporters at the end of the two-day visit of an Election Commission delegation to the Union Territory, Kumar emphasised that all political parties in the region have sought for the assembly elections to take place soon.

This was the first major exercise for preparing the grounds for holding the maiden assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after it was downgraded to a Union Territory August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The visit of the three-member EC team led by Kumar comes ahead of the September 30 deadline given by the Supreme Court earlier this year for the completion of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are committed to conducting elections at the earliest in Jammu and Kashmir. We are confident that the people will respond robustly to any disruptive forces and increase their participation when elections are held,” Kumar said.

Accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, the CEC highlighted that the timing for the elections is right, especially in light of the successful parliamentary elections held recently.

“We are ready to build on the successes of the parliamentary elections. We will first review the availability of security forces in New Delhi, keeping in mind the Supreme Court’s deadline of September 30. We will keep you informed about the timeline for elections,” he added.

The EC delegation was in Srinagar Thursday where they met representatives of political parties as well as senior officials including Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo and Director General of Police R R Swain.

Kumar explained that the scheduling of elections in any state is contingent upon the expiration of the assembly’s term.

“Elections in four to five states are scheduled for this year, each with separate timelines, and we are prepared for that,” he said.

The EC has already completed a review in Jammu and Kashmir, and with the Amarnath Yatra concluding on August 19, security requirements will be assessed in Delhi before announcing the election dates.

During their visit, the delegation engaged with representatives from nine political parties, including the mainstream regional parties like the National Conference and the PDP besides the BJP, Congress, AAP, BSP, CPIM and the J&K National Panthers Party.

Kumar said there was unanimous agreement among the parties on the importance of conducting assembly elections promptly, emphasising the need for elected representatives to foster better connections with the public.

“All parties expressed their desire for early elections, believing it is crucial for the people to form their own government,” he noted.

Kumar said the political representatives acknowledged the role of the EC in the recent parliamentary elections in bolstering public faith in the electoral process, with high voter turnout and no major incidents reported.

“These are recognised parties in the state. All parties unanimously praised the people and the Election Commission for conducting peaceful and historic parliamentary elections in J-K,” Kumar said.

The CEC noted that the parties also called for a level playing field in the polls.

“They emphasised the need for elected representatives to connect better with the people, ensuring the progress of democracy in the region. They believe that the people should form their own government,” he said.

While addressing concerns regarding the recent spurt in terror attacks, Kumar reassured that security issues would not hinder the electoral process.

“There have been some minor changes in the security situation since the parliamentary elections, but these will not disrupt the elections. The administration is fully capable of managing such challenges,” he asserted.

Kumar emphasised that the enthusiasm and the expected high voter turnout in the upcoming polls would not be diminished by any challenges.

“We are committed to ensuring that nothing disrupts the election process. The forces and administration are more than capable of handling any situation,” he stated.

The CEC outlined directives regarding security, voter facilities, and creating an optimal environment for the elections. He stressed the importance of proactive measures at polling stations to encourage participation, particularly among young voters.

Earlier in Srinagar, some enthusiastic students in Kashmir came together to promote the importance of voting and express their faith in democracy.

They participated in several programmes, including a ‘Run for Democracy’, a cycle rally and a shikara rally at the SKICC here.

Chanting slogans like ‘we are proud voters’, the youngsters pledged to be the ambassadors of democracy in the valley.

