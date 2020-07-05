Bhubaneswar: With the emergence of COVID-19 outbreak, several companies are now allowing their employees to work from home for hassle-free workflow and reduce the chances of infection.

Health professionals claim that in the light of more people working from home than normal, they need to take special care to thwart chances of impact on their overall bone health. Orthopedic doctors claim that long hours of sitting in unsuitable furniture and bad postures can scale up orthopedic patients among the employees working from home.

“Many people, while working from home, sometimes sit in a position which compels them to bend their neck to see their computer screen due to either small chair or more than longer chain. This puts extra pressure on the neck and can spike neck and back pain,” said Dr Satya Ranjan Patra, an orthopedic surgeon from the city.

He said the height of chair and table should be such that the screen should be in front of the face. He also advised people not to use recycling chair when working for long on computer. “While working from home, many people tend to use recycling chair for work. The best idea is to use straight chairs so that the posture of the person remains straight to avoid strain on their backbone. Moreover, chairs with hand rest are preferred for long hours of work otherwise the hand and shoulder will feel the strain,” he added.

Other doctors also advised people to take a break between their moves to relax their body. “Longer sittings at chair for work can add strain to your body and eyes. One should often try to take a break every 1-2 hours. One can walk a little bit and relax themselves and their muscles,” said Dr Pooja Sah, another doctor.

Sah also advised people to take morning sunlight to keep their bone healthy and avoid chances of Vitamin D deficiency.

Manish Kumar, OP