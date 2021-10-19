Bhubaneswar: Delhi Odia Lekhika Sansad (DOLS) Tuesday released ‘Amruta Sandhani Manoj’, a compilation of articles on celebrated author Manoj Das, who passed away April 27, 2021.

Speaking about the book that was released at National Archives of India here, Anita Panda, the editor of the book, said that many noted writers had written about Das and his works in the book. Panda said that Manoj Das’s writing has inspired many generations.

On the occasion, Panda read out the messages sent by Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Das. The Governor said this book is a nice tribute to Das. His work will always inspire the young authors and literature lovers of all generations. He is the pride of the nation as well as the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Manoj Das is the iconic name in the world of fiction writing. Terming his work in Odia and English as splendid, Naveen said Manoj Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works. He left a void which can never be filled, the CM added.

Orissa POST and Dharitri Editor Tathagata Satpathy said, “I had met Manoj Das during my education in Pondicherry where he was teaching English Literature. I learnt from him how to take things and every aspect of life positively.” He also talked about how his father Debendra Satpathy motivated Das to go to Pondicherry for teaching where he inspired so many generations.

Padma Shri Debi Prasanna Patnaik said Das was an unparalleled writer who had a great understanding of human nature. He said Das elevated human experiences through his writings, something few others have been able to achieve.