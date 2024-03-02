Bhubaneswar: Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra visited the KIIT and KISS campuses here Friday, where he interacted with students of both institutions, encouraging them to work hard with team spirit to help achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

During his visit, Mishra highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment and the pivotal role of education in societal and economic development. He spoke about the significance of hard work, team spirit, and the crucial part students can play in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat, a mission that envisions India as a developed nation by 2047. Mishra took a tour of the university campus accompanied by the KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta, who praised Mishra for his leadership and for being at the forefront of many transformative policies.

Giving a pep talk to KIIT students under the ‘Knowledge Tree initiative,’ Mishra praised the institute’s remarkable journey and said he was impressed by the inclusive architecture and the diversity of the student population in the KIIT Group of Institutes, which includes many from tribal, backward, and hilly regions, reflecting a commendable effort towards inclusivity and preservation of tribal culture and values. Speaking about the National Education Policy, he said that it aims to develop an education system that provides equitable access to all, praising KIIT and KISS for working towards making education more inclusive. Mishra reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, elaborating on the laying of a strong foundation in the last decade, the rapid technological advancements, and the emergence of new opportunities for the youths.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP