Mumbai: Skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have once again made it to the headline after the workout videos of the cutest couple went viral on social media platforms.

The couple shared videos of their weightlifting sessions at the gym as a part of their fitness routine and fans just couldn’t hold on to their excitement.

Virat shared a video combining three clips from his weightlifting session and captioned, “hard work has no substitute.”

On the other hand, the video shared by Myetimes on Instagram handle shows Anushka lifting weight- this video has also taken the internet by storm. Myetimes captioned, “It’s a workout weekend for @anushkasharma. Here’s the actress giving us some major fitness goals.”

Fans also couln’t stop pouring in wishes and blessings for Virat and Anuska.

In one video, the “Zero” actress is seen performing squats while in another video she is seen doing some body stretches holding a dumbbell in one hand.

Apart from their dedication towards maintaining fitness, the couple never miss a chance to share some of the exciting moments of their life and give us couple goal.