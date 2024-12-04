Bhubaneswar: A workshop titled ‘Gender-based violence and disability: Action for change amongst youth’ was held at Utkal University, organised by the Department of Public Administration and Journalism and Mass Communication in collaboration with the Shanta Memorial Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC) and Handicap International.

Chief Guest of the event, Executive Vice President of SMRC Asha Hans, underscored the pervasive nature of gender-based violence, emphasising its impact on societal health. She highlighted that while women are often seen as primary victims, men too suffer from such violence. She called for stricter laws, timely enactment, and exemplary punishments to combat this issue. She also advocated for widespread awareness campaigns to instill consciousness among the masses.

The workshop featured a virtual address by Founder Trustee of The Pragyan Trust Swarna Rajagopalan, who delivered the keynote speech on “Gender violence in current situation: Issues and thoughts.” She stressed that gender-based violence transcends contexts, causing both physical and psychological harm to its victims. Rajagopalan urged individuals to raise their voices against injustice without fear of public criticism, enabling swifter punishment for perpetrators and promoting equity.

Director of Sansristi, Swarnamayee Tripathy shed light on the intersection of social conditioning, physical disability, and legislative measures. She pointed out the mental and emotional struggles often hidden behind physical appearances, suggesting that mental health interventions are vital for overall well-being.

The workshop was presided over by Head of the Department of Public Administration Pratima Sarangi with Assistant Professor Hemant Kumar Dash moderating the session. A thematic and concept-based test on the workshop’s theme was conducted, with winners receiving appreciation certificates.

PNN