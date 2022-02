Following is a list of what the leaders and other top officials have to say regarding the shaping events in the fallout of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

“I have decided to conduct a special military operation… to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide… for the last eight years.

“And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. “And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation.”

U.S President Joe Biden

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering…

“I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia.”

Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck

“We have a land war in Europe that we thought was only to find in history books. It is a flagrant breach of international law. For Russia, this attack will have severe political and economic consequences.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

“France strongly condemns the decision of Russia to start a war with Ukraine. Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying

“You are using a typical Western media question method of using the word invasion.

“China is closely monitoring the latest situation. We call on all sides to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from getting out of control.”