India has been ranked 118th out of 147 countries in the World Happiness Report 2025, reflecting a mixed trend in the nation’s well-being. The annual report, published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, evaluates global happiness based on economic stability, social support, personal freedoms, and corruption levels.

India’s position and global comparisons

While India’s rank shows some improvement from its 126th position in 2022 and 2023, it still lags behind several neighbouring countries:

China: 68th (dropped from 60th)

Pakistan: 109th

Nepal: 92nd

Sri Lanka: 133rd

Bangladesh: 134th

Surprisingly, countries facing war are placed higher than India as the State of Palestine got 108th rank, Israel secured the 8th spot and Ukraine was ranked 111th in the list.

Even countries facing crises, such as Iran (99th), Iraq (101st), and Congo (100th), have ranked higher than India.

The United States, meanwhile, recorded its lowest ranking ever at 24th place, while Russia secured the 66th position.

At the very bottom of the list, Afghanistan remains the world’s least happy country, followed by Sierra Leone (146th) and Lebanon (145th).

What’s holding India back?

Despite India’s strong economic growth and global influence, several factors continue to impact its happiness index:

Perceived corruption – India ranks 93rd, indicating persistent concerns about governance and transparency.

Social support – With an 86th place ranking, many Indians feel a lack of adequate community and institutional support.

Quality of life – India ranks 132nd in a measure of shared meals per week, highlighting social and lifestyle concerns.

Where India excels

Not all is grim. India has outperformed many nations in areas related to generosity and community engagement:

57th in Generosity

10th in Global volunteering

74th in Helping strangers

