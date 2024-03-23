United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Friday’s terrorist attack in Russia, said his Deputy Spokesman.

The Secretary-General condemns “in the strongest possible terms” the terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were killed and more than 100 others injured, said Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman, in a statement Friday.

The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the government of Russia, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Messages of condolences and support for the Russian people — as well as condemnations of the yet-unidentified perpetrators — began arriving in Moscow shortly after the terrorist attack, RT reported.

“Cuba condemns the monstrous terrorist act committed in the Moscow region,” said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, sending condolences to the Russian government and people for the loss of life and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela condemned the “atrocious armed attack perpetrated against innocent civilians” and sent a message of solidarity to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the “brotherly people of the Russian Federation, certain that they will face this bitter moment with unity”.

“Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist act against civilians in Moscow,” said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“There can be no justification for terrorism,” he added, offering help from Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies if needed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the phone to convey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s condolences and the “unconditional condemnation of the bloody terrorist attack”.

“We are following with deep pain what is happening in Moscow,” said the Foreign Ministry of Belarus.

“This heinous act of terrorism cannot be justified. We stand with the fraternal Russian people in these difficult moments.”

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia said the country was “shocked by the terrifying news about the inhuman terrorist attack in Moscow,” mourned the loss of life and wished those injured a speedy recovery, RT reported.

“We strongly condemn the monstrous attack” in Moscow, said the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims, as well as the people and government of the Russian Federation.”

In its message to Moscow, the Qatari Foreign Ministry noted that “the Emirate resolutely rejects methods of violence and terrorism, whatever the motive”.

Condemnations of the attack and condolences to the victims also came from Iran and Nicaragua.

The EU was “shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow,” said the bloc’s spokesman Peter Stano in a statement posted on X.

“The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected.”

The US has expressed condolences to victims of the “terrible shooting attack,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House press briefing in Washington, RT reported.

Kirby said that Washington was still gathering information about the attack, but insisted there was “no indication” that Ukraine was involved, or that the March 7 security alert — issued by the US Embassy in Moscow, warning about a possible attack by “extremists” — was in any way related to Friday’s incident.