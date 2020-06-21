The pandemic has badly affected the music practioners but experimentation is the key to survival during such difficult times, says popular composer Prem Anand

Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Music has always been an integral part of Indian cinema. However, the restriction imposed on shooting coupled with closure of theatres has put the music industry in jeopardy.

A study reveals that Indias music industry is worth Rs 1,500 crore, which depends on film releases for almost 80% of its revenues, and is facing major cash flow challenge due to coronavirus outbreak.

Some popular singers and musicians share their concerns with Orissa POST on World Music Day.

Popular Odia singer Swayam Pravash Padhi said, Music industry, like all other sectors, is going through a lean patch due to pandemic and it will take some time before normalcy returns. Thanks to technology, we are able to promote music on digital platforms and stay connected with the fans through virtual concerts instead of idling at home. We have no choice but to celebrate the World Music Day from our homes this year. Hopefully, things would be much better next year.

Antara Chakrabarty, one of the most popular female playback singers of the state, said, Music industry is still in a defunct mode while people in other sectors have resumed work. It is time the government allows shoot and music recordings to begin to help out the artistes.”

During the lockdown Antara has recorded a couple of songs in the studio following the lockdown guidelines.

Popular music director Prem Anand said that the outbreak has badly affected music industry and the postponement of Raja releases only added to the woes. Anand, who composed Pooni Hasiba Odisha, an awareness song on coronavirus, said experimentation is the key for survival during such difficult times.

I think this the ideal time to try out different things. I am also getting to learn a lot from national and international artistes by watching them on virtual platforms and television, added the music director who is set to release a song on Lord Jagannath during Rath Yatra.

I am not sure when the artistes will be able to perform on stage again with the corona positive cases increasing steadily in our state, said a disappointed music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar. Many artistes who solely depend on stage shows for a living are worst-hit with there is no sign of lifting of restrictions on public gathering, added Majumdar.

Singer Dipti Rekha Padhi said the release of songs on digital platform is a good innovation but release of movies in theatre is essential for the survival of music industry.