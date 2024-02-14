Dubai: Stressing on ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the world today needs governments that are inclusive and free from corruption.

The prime minister also said the people today need governments that can provide – Ease of Living, Ease of Justice, Ease of Mobility, Ease of Innovation and Ease of Doing Business.

Addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai on the second day of his visit to the UAE, Modi said that the government should interfere as little as possible in the lives of people.

“I believe that people should neither feel the absence of a government, but at the same time, nor should there be pressure from the government,” he told the gathering that has seen the participation of 10 Presidents and 10 Prime Ministers from across the globe.

Modi also urged the gathering that given the interconnected nature of the world, governments must collaborate and learn from each other to address future challenges.

Stressing that it was the need of the hour for governance to be “Inclusive, Tech-smart, Clean and Transparent and Green,” Modi said, “The world today needs governments that are inclusive, take everyone along, and are clean and free from corruption.”

As chief minister of Gujarat and then, as Prime Minister, Modi said, he has spent 23 years in government with the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance.”

The theme for the World Governments Summit is ‘Shaping Future Governments’ with the conversation involving governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from over 120 countries.

In the last few years, the Prime Minister noted that in India, “People have trust in the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments.”

Modi also emphasised on the “great transformation” in recent times that Bharat has seen. “Be it Bharat’s sanitation drive, digital literacy campaign or girl education campaign, the success of each such big goal has been ensured only through people’s participation.”

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Modi said it focused on women-led development, strengthening the financial, social, and political conditions of Indian women and that social and financial inclusion has been his government’s priority. “Over 50 crore people were connected to the banking system. These were the people who didn’t have any bank accounts!” he said.

The Prime Minister also drew attention towards “our consistent efforts” because of which India is shining on the global stage in the fields of fintech and digital payments.

Technology is proving to be a key disruptor, be it positive or negative, he said.

“Terrorism in various forms is bringing new challenges before humanity every day. Today, climate challenges are becoming widespread with time. On the one hand, there are domestic concerns, on the other hand, the international system seems in disarray,” Modi said.

Elaborating on India’s steadfast commitment to climate change action, he called on people to join ‘Mission LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) to create a sustainable world.

Launched by Modi at the Glasgow edition of the annual climate change talks, LiFE encourages adopting a lifestyle that will cut down on carbon emissions.

In his remarks, Modi also said, “The way Dubai is emerging is an epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology, it represents a splendid example before the globe.”

The World Government Summit has become a great medium to bring together thought leaders from across the world on a common platform, he said and hailed the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed as “a leader with vision and resolve.”

The Prime Minister elaborated on the leadership role played by India as the chair of G-20 last year, on a wide range of issues and challenges facing the world.

In this context, he highlighted the efforts made by India to bring development concerns facing the Global South to the centre stage of global discourse.

Calling for reform of multilateral institutions, he pushed for a greater voice for the Global South in its decision-making. “India will continue to contribute to global progress based on its role as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu.’”

Earlier, the Prime Minister had attended the World Governments Summit in 2018, also as a Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi, who began his two-day visit to the Arab nation on Tuesday, was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival.

Tuesday night, the Burj Khalifa was lit up with the words ‘Guest of Honor-the Republic of India’ ahead of Modi’s address.

PTI