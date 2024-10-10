Bhubaneswar: Regional Science Centre (RSC) here, a unit of National Council of Science Museums, celebrated World Post Day 2024 in association with Department of Post, Bhubaneswar Division and Eastern India Philately Association on the theme ‘150 years of enabling communication and empowering people across nations’. On the occasion, a postal stamp designing contest was also conducted among students to promote critical thinking. Deputy Superintendent of post offices in Bhubaneswar division Mohan Suna engaged the students about the importance of the day and the contribution of the Postal department in the development of the nation. He also motivated the students to take part in an ongoing national-level letter-writing competition named ‘Dhai Akhar’ by the department.

Eminent philatelist and secretary of Eastern India Philatelist Association (EIPA) here SS Rath highlighted the philately collections on display and RSC project coordinator Kapil Jain talked about the evolution, role and contribution of the department in promoting science and technology. A philately exhibition, featuring a rare collection of stamps and postal materials namely ‘Journey of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’ was put on display. A large number of students from Saraswati Public School in Baranga and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences here took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain said that he is hopeful of conducting such events on a larger scale in future. World Post Day is an annual event celebrated October 9 every round the world. The day highlights the evolution of postal services, their importance in global communication, e-commerce logistics and financial inclusion alongside honouring the work of postal employees worldwide. World Post Day 2024 marks a significant anniversary for the postal industry, celebrating 150 years of the Universal Postal Union.