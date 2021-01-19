New Delhi: “Every session we discovered a new hero,” Sachin Tendulkar put it aptly after an injury-ravaged India’s come-from-behind triumph over Australia. The victory earned the Indian team unbridled appreciation from the cricket fraternity as well as several other notable personalities. The Indian team deserved the praise because they never gave up hope of winning. Despite losing key players to injury, the Indian team chased down a mammoth 328 in the fourth and final Test. It ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1. They retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Here’s what the notable personalities had to say on the social media

Narendra Modi

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.

Sachin Tendulkar

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India.

Virat Kohli

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. @BCCI.

VVS Laxman

@ajinkyarahane88 led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can’t forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team AUSvsIND.

Virender Sehwag

Khushi ke maare pagal (Mad with happiness). This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai (Killing the lion in its own den). From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special. And yes, there is a reason Pant is extra special .

Ishant Sharma

The champions & the greatest chase! Raising hands #Team India has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfomFlag of India#INDvAUS.

Mohammed Shami

Congratulations Team India well done boys great effort #TeamIndia.

Shikhar Dhawan

Congratulations #Team India, Flag of India Absolute superstars all of you Clapping hands. A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer

WHAT A TEAM!! CHAMPIONS. Trophy Historic moment, historic day, historic series! Proud of the team, proud of the effort Clapping hands sign Take a bow, #TeamIndia Flag of India @BCCI.

Harbhajan Singh

Well done captain @ajinkyarahane88. this biggest series win I feel.. Without many big names you guys have showed the way how it’s done congratulations @BCCI.

Stuart Broad

Test cricket’s heart is beating strongly! That was an extraordinary win @BCCI & a fantastic series to watch. Aussies not lost at The Gabba since 1988. Wow.

AB de Villiers

What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17, sweet number 17. Well played young man. #test cricket at its very best.

Kevin Pieterson

Only issue with India beating Australia in such an INCREDIBLE manner, is that the Test was played in Brisbane. A city that doesn’t deserve an event so good! Rolling on the floor laughing. Pant – the boy who turned into a man today in Australia, in cricketing terms!

Michael Vaughan

The Greatest Test series win of all time … well done #India you have just shown the way for England to get back those Ashes back later in the year … Thumbs up.

Shane Warne

Congrats to the Indian cricket team @BCCI That’s one of the best series wins I can ever remember on Australian soil & to do it after being bowled out for 36, plus a depleted squad-shows tremendous character, resilience, courage & belief. Just fantastic @RaviShastriOfc @ajinkyarahane88.

Mithali Raj

Speechless !!! Fortress Gabba has been breached !! What a great great game of Test match cricket . I still have goosebumps . Complete team effort. Jab hausle ho Buland toh har mushkil lage aasaan ! #TeamIndia Flag of India #Mera bharat mahaan

Anirban Lahiri (golfer)

That ….. Was …… Incredible!!!!! Feel like the child I was who lived and died with every ball Cricket bat and ball #goindia

Mahesh Bhupathi (Tennis player)

Congrats Team India. This is one of the greatest upsets of all time. Winning the series at the Gabba. #goosebumps #thereisnoiinteam #fortress @ajinkyarahane88.

Kiren Rijiju (Sports Minister)

Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.