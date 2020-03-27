City theatres cancel all events

Multiple plays planned for World Theatre Day have been cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic

Bhubaneswar: As the city fights the scourge of coronavirus, all events to observe World Theatre Day stands cancelled. Even eminent actors and directors are clueless of what happens next. Deserted Rabindra Mandap

Theatre artist Dipanwit Dashmohapatra said, “The magic of theatre lies in its live performances and it is not something that can be experienced virtually. Its ability to lift people and entertain people even in times of difficulty is unparalleled and so we are extremely grateful to all of our audiences, who continue to support us. We can’t wait to welcome our audiences back into the theatres as soon as possible. But for now, the theatres will remain closed until further notice and will re-open as soon as possible, following government directives.”

Ashok Kar, member of Advisory committee of Odisha Natya Sangha, said, “Currently the virus is attacking humans in such a way that we can’t predict the future. It’s not only affecting the theatre but all social celebrations. We have planned multiple events at several districts and also in capital. However, all those events stands cancelled. Veteran theatre artists Nadira Babbar’s famous Play Yeh Hain Bombay Meri Jaan was also cancelled due to coronavirus epidemic”

Veteran actor and theatre director Ajit Das said, “We must understand that the situation is grave. We must follow the government rules for the safety of every citizen.”

Founder, Satabdira Kalakar, Dhira Mallick said, “We had plans to stage a play Ek Ziddi Ladki by Vijay Tendulkar at Bhanja Kala Mandap and another play Banchara Bagicha at Angul March 27. We don’t know when this situation will end. So we demanded compensation and relief from the government for old theater artists and other members such as musicians and makeup artists.”

Abhinna Routray theatre director and founder of Jeevan Rekha Theater group also said we had plans to stage a play Chup Court Chaluchi in Angul March 25 and another play Ta Maa ra Kahani at Karanajia area in Mayurbjhanj April 1.

As the world is fighting its battle with the coronavirus pandemic, World Theatre Day witnessed a heartfelt message from Pakistani playwright Shahid Nadeem. In 1961, International Theatre Institute initiated the World Theatre Day, to mark 27th March as the day for World Theatre Day, to pay respect to the artists and encourage performing arts as a means of infotainment.

Theatre has been able to bring in voices of the neglected to limelight, and gave a platform to artists to convey their emotions and message across to a wider audience.

At the end of a performance of Ajoka Theatre’s play on Sufi Poet Bulleh Shah, an old man accompanied by a young boy, came to the actor playing the role of the great Sufi , “My grandson is unwell, would you please blow a blessing upon him.” The actor was taken aback and said, “I am not Bulleh Shah, I am just an actor playing this role.” The old man said, “Son, you are not an actor, you are a reincarnation of Bulleh Shah, his Avatar”. Suddenly a whole new concept of theatre dawned upon us, where the actor becomes the reincarnation of the character, he/she is portraying.

Speaking on the World day Nadeem said, “Exploring stories such as that of Bulleh Shah, and there are so many in all cultures, can become a bridge between us, the theatre-makers and an unacquainted but enthusiastic audience. While performing on stage, we sometimes get carried away by our philosophy of theatre, our role as harbingers of social change and leave a large section of the masses behind. In our engagement with the challenges of the present, we deprive ourselves of the possibilities of a deeply moving spiritual experience that theatre can provide.”

“In today’s world where bigotry, hate, and violence are on the rise, our planet is plunging deeper and deeper into a climatic catastrophe, we need to replenish our spiritual strength. We need to fight apathy, lethargy, pessimism, greed, and disregard for the world we live in, the planet we live on. Theatre has a role, a noble role, in energizing and mobilizing humanity to lift itself from its descent into the abyss. It can uplift the stage, the performance space, into something sacred,” he added.

Arindam Ganguly, OP