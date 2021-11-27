Houston (US): Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women’s and mixed doubles quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021, here.

Batra and her mixed doubles partner G Sathiyan came from two games behind to beat China’s Wang Manyu and USA’s Kanak Jha 3-2 (15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in an exciting Round of 16 encounter on Friday.

They will now face Japan’s Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto, the world No 20 mixed doubles pair, in the last eight.

Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles, Manika and Archana Kamath outclassed Hungary’s Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7) to set up a quarter-final clash against Sarah de Nuette and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg.

However, the other Indian mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath went down in the round of 16, losing to French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan 0-3 (4-11, 8-11, 5-11).