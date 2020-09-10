Singapore: The Cupertino-based iPhone maker on Thursday opened Apple Marina Bay Sands, its first floating retail store with a glass dome that appears as a floating sphere and sits directly on the water.

The store introduces a new retail experience at one of the most iconic locations in the country.

“Our retail stores bring the best of Apple together and we’re so proud to welcome you to our newest home in Singapore — the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands. Enjoy the view!” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet.

The all-glass dome structure is fully self-supported, comprising 114 pieces of glass with only 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection.

Inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an oculus located at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light that travels through the space, according to Apple.

The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each uniquely shaped to counter sun angles and provide a nighttime lighting effect.

With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.

Visitors can explore curated Apple products and accessories, receive personal technical support or simply take in the stunning view of Marina Bay.

“The Forum is centered around a Video Wall, which will serve as the stage for ‘Today at Apple’ sessions featuring Singapore’s artists, musicians and creators,” Apple said.

Apple opened its first store in Singapore at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road in 2017.

Its second store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened in July last year.