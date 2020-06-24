Kolkata: Anything that is anti-coronavirus is now the most eagerly liked product in the world. An Indian textile company has recognised this sentiment. The company is quick to realise the need for clothes that will help to sanitise the wearer from COVID-19. So it has adopted the ‘Swiss HeiQ Viroblock’ technology. The technology claims to have a proven effect against the virus.

ViroSecure garments

The garments of ‘ViroSecure’ fabric of the textile company will provide self sanitisation by 99.99 per cent of the COVID-19 virus in 30 minutes. This information was provided by sources in the textile company, Wednesday.

RSWM Ltd is the flagship of LNJ Bhilwara Group which owns Mayur Suiting. The company in a statement claimed Wednesday it is using the revolutionary ‘viroblock’ technology to produce fabric. It is among the first textile technologies in the world to have a proven effect against the virus.

Available for all strata of society

Frontline healthcare workers and children will wear clothes made of ‘ViroSecure’ fabric. Defence and police personnel will wear clothes made using the same technology. This new fabric will be available for general suiting and shirting purposes, the statement said.

Price range

The price of the anti-virus fabric starts from Rs 400 per meter and will be available in multi-brand outlets across the country from July 20.

Additional income

There is a significant uptake in the demand for the anti-viral fabric technology. With this we are targeting 20 per cent of the sales from the ‘ViroSecure’ fabric in this fiscal,” said Suketu Shah. He is the CEO and business head of ‘Mayur Suiting’ and ‘LNJ Denim’. The 20 per cent sale would translate into Rs 550 crore to Rs 600 crore additional revenues for the company, he added.

Tests have been conducted by the Swiss textile innovator in association with the ‘Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity ‘in Melbourne, Australia. Tests have shown that the fabric demonstrated a rapid antiviral action against the severe acute SARS CoV-2 strain, which causes COVID-19.