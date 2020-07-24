Tips mentioned in astrology for getting jobs are very effective. Everyone wants a job. However, due to increasing population, it has become difficult to get a normal job irrespective of public or private sector. Getting that dream job remains a dream for most.

That said, one can get his dream job by following the tips given in astrology. Let us know what these are:

Feeding the grain to birds in the morning removes the bottleneck in getting jobs. Adding seven types of grains and feeding to the birds is considered very effective in getting a job.

Worship Lord Hanuman for a good job. Put a picture of Lord Hanuman in a pose of flying. Worship him daily in your house, all your problems will be over and soon you will get a job.

While going to the interview, feeding cow with jaggery gram or jaggery in flour also strengthens the possibility of getting a job. Keep in mind that if you feed the cow with your own hands, only then it will be fruitful.

On the day of the interview, bath before sunrise, add turmeric in the water. After this, burn 11 incense sticks in front of God and reveal about your wish. By doing this, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

If you worship Lord Shani Dev every Saturday, all the troubles in life will be removed. Every Saturday, while worshipping him, chant ‘Om Shanaicharaye Namaha’ 108 times. All obstacles in your zodiac sign will be overcome and you will get that dream job soon.

Eat yogurt and sugar before leaving for the interview. While leaving the house, take out your right foot first. This advice by the elders is really effective.

On the day of interview, definitely recite Hanuman Chalisa. You will be successful.

To get a job, tie black rice in white cloth on the first Monday of the month and offer it to Maa Kali.