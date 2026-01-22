Vadodara: Sophie Devine composed unbeaten half-century, complemented by a disciplined bowling effort powered Gujarat Giants to a clinical 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League Thursday.

Returning to form, Devine anchored the innings with a calm 50 not out as Gujarat recovered from early hiccups to post a modest 153/8 after UPW opted to bowl.

The Giants then produced a collective bowling show to bundle out the Warriorz for a paltry 108 in 17.3 overs, snapping a three-match losing streak and returning to winning ways.

For Gujarat, veteran left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of their bowling, returning with 3/16 in her comeback match, while Devine (2/16 in 3.3 overs) and Renuka Singh (2/20) picked two each as Gujarat jumped to second spot in the table behind leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have already qualified.

Chasing 154, UP Warriorz never really settled as two early setbacks derailed their innings. Kiran Navgire’s poor run continued when she overbalanced and was stumped off a wide in the opening over for a golden duck.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield tried to rebuild, but Lanning fell for 14 in another slice of misfortune, stumped after the ball deflected onto the stumps, leaving the hosts rattled in the powerplay.

Skipper Ashleigh Gardner then broke the resistance by dismissing Litchfield for 32, while Harleen Deol’s struggles continued with a scratchy 12-ball 3.

Rajeshwari then turned the game decisively with her best figures, removing Deepti Sharma early in her spell and striking thrice in quick succession as the Warriorz slumped to 93 for 7.

Devine, capping off an all-round effort, accounted for her New Zealand teammate Sophie Ecclestone to virtually seal the contest as UP slid to 94 for 8 inside 16 overs.

Earlier, Devine had steadied Gujarat’s innings with a measured knock under pressure, guiding them to what proved to be a more-than-adequate total.

Coming into the game after three successive single-digit scores, including a duck in the previous match, the New Zealand veteran made the most of her chances, remaining not out on 50 off 42 balls with three sixes and two fours to hold the innings together.

Devine, who was nearly run out early and later dropped on 35 off a no-ball, capitalised, smashing two sixes off Shikha Pandey in the final over to lift the Giants past the 150-mark, although they still fell about 20 runs short of what their brisk start had promised.

Gujarat raced at over nine an over in the powerplay, but the well-rounded Warriorz attack pulled things back smartly through the middle overs.

Pacer Kranti Goud was superb with the new ball, returning 2/18 with tight lines and lengths, including the wicket of Danni Wyatt-Hodge (14).

Sophie Ecclestone also applied the brakes early, conceding just three runs in her opening over.

Skipper Meg Lanning rotated her spin bowling resources effectively as Deepti Sharma, Ecclestone, Chloe Tryon and Asha Sobhana choked the run flow in the middle overs.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma cleaned up Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner (5), while English left-arm spinner Ecclestone ended Beth Mooney’s steady knock of 38 off 34 balls.

Tryon then dismissed Kanika Ahuja (6) as the pressure mounted.

Between the 13th and 16th overs, the Giants failed to hit a boundary as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Earlier, despite reaching 52/2 in the powerplay, Gujarat struggled to maintain momentum before Devine’s late surge provided a competitive finish.

