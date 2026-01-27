Vadodara: Delhi Capitals’ left-arm spinner Shree Charani picked up 4 for 31 but Beth Mooney’s half-century lifted Gujarat Giants to a competitive 174 for 9 in a Women’s Premier League match Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, veteran Australian keeper-batter Mooney struck a measured 58 off 46 balls, while Anushka Sharma made 39 off 25 deliveries.

GG lost Sophie Devine (13) early before skipper Mooney and Sharma (39 off 25) stitched 54 runs for the second wicket to give some momentum to the innings.

GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner (2) disappointed once again, while Georgia Wareham (11) tried to force her way but failed.

Bharati Fulmali was cleaned up by Chinelle Henry, inside edging one to her stumps with GG slumping to 131 for 5 in 15.4 overs.

Towards the end, Tanuja Kanwar (21 off 11) used the long handle to great effect to lift the innings.

Besides Charani, Henry returned with figures of 2 for 38 from her four overs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 174 for 9 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 58; Shree Charani4/31).