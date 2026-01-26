Vadodara: England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt (100 not out) struck the first-ever century in Women’s Premier League history to fire Mumbai Indians to a formidable 199/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Monday.

Sciver-Brunt’s 57-ball unbeaten ton and Hayley Matthews’ 56 laid the foundation for a big total for Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash to remain alive in race for the playoffs.

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt put on 131 runs off 73 balls for the second wicket in a whirlwind partnership in which they not only rotated strike well but unleashed a flurry of boundaries.

Matthews struck nine fours to make 56 off 39 balls while Sciver-Brunt hammered 16 fours and one six for her 100 not out.

The pair came together early in the third over when Lauren Bell (2/21) trapped Sajeevan Sajana (7) in front of the wickets.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 56, Nat Sciver-Brunt 100 not out; Lauren Bell 2/21).