Paris: Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat ensured himself an easy passage into the quarterfinal with a dominating performance against North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov in the 57kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here Thursday.

The 21-year-old Indian, an Asian Championship gold medallist and the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics, was amazingly agile as he kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion with leg holds to win the bout on technical superiority (10-0).

Egorov seemed to be in a bit of bother after the first round, requiring medical attention on his knee following Aman’s all-out attack.

But the Macedonian could not stage a comeback with Aman effecting a takedown to earn two more points and go 10-0 up with more than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Aman’s will take on former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarovlast in the quarterfinal later in the day.

Anshu Malik loses

Woman grappler Anshu Malik displayed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA’s vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

It was a rematch of the 2021 World Championship final in Oslo where Anshu had to settle for silver against the American.

Anshu’s hopes of qualifying for the bronze-medal bout now hinge on ‘repechage’ provided Helen, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and Tokyo Games bronze medallist, reaches the final.

Anshu was up against one of the most reputed wrestlers in the world, but she fought with a lot of gumption to concede just two points in the first round. Helen attacked Anshu’s left leg and then pushed the Indian to the mat to take a 2-0 lead.

The Indian then held Helen, a three-time world champion, at bay in the first round before the American came back to showcase her pedigree in the second and win despite getting a warning.