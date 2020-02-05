Los Angeles: Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena will be returning to the WWE ring for the professional wrestling event WrestleMania 36.

The 42-year-old star said he is unsure whether he will enter the ring.

“Performing at WrestleMania this year would be a gift. I haven’t been intertwined in the machine of the WWE. I know those WrestleMania spots are few and far between. I’ve expressed that I’m off.

“But I’ve also expressed that I live in Tampa. I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in (WWE head) Vince McMahon not only as a boss, but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor,” Cena told Sports Illustrated magazine.

The actor, whose next outing will be ‘Fast and Furious 9’, said he is happy being part of the WWE in any capacity.

“If he were to tell me that he needs me, I would absolutely be active in whatever capacity, whether it would be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small,” he said.

Cena has been missing from the WWE since he started working regularly in the movies. He last appeared on the professional wrestling stage during WrestleMania 35

PTI