New Delhi: World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat Monday said that the women wrestlers who had filed a sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will appeal against a Delhi court’s decision to acquit him.

A Delhi court Monday acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by the women wrestlers.

“From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan,” Phogat posted on ‘X’.

“We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers.

“The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight,” Phogat said.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted ex-BJP MP Singh and Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in the case.

Phogat, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in protest in April-May 2023 against Singh at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Punia also posted the same statement on his ‘X’ handle.

Phogat also alleged that Singh “intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names”.

“We had to gather a lot of courage to come out onto the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using his influence and political power, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names.

“However, many women wrestlers stood firm and continued fighting against Brij Bhushan in court,” she said.

Based on the complaints filed by the six wrestlers, Delhi police registered a first information report (FIR) against Singh June 15, 2023.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

One of the wrestlers, a minor, later withdrew her complaint.

In May last year, a Delhi Court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report, closing the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed by the minor.

The court July 2 had reserved the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Singh said the court had “honourably” acquitted him and Tomar.

“On the first day, I had said that if any allegation against me was proved, I would hang myself. The court has now honourably acquitted me. I am happy and grateful to my lawyers,” he said.

“For now, this is all I can say. I will comment further after going through the court’s reasoned order,” the ex-BJP MP added.

Public prosecutor Manish Rawat, however, said that after examining the detailed order, “appropriate action” would be taken before the higher courts.

The prosecution can challenge the magisterial court’s verdict before the Delhi High Court.

PTI