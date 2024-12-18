Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia writer Baishnab Charan Samal has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 for his essay book ‘Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti’. The Akademi announced the award Wednesday.

An official notification stated that Samal was unanimously chosen by the jury for the honour.

Reacting to the announcement, an elated Samal expressed his gratitude, saying, “It gives me immense pleasure that my creation has been recognised for this prestigious award.”

The Sahitya Akademi declared its annual awards in 21 Indian languages, recognising works across various literary genres. This year’s awards include eight poetry books, three novels, two collections of short stories, three essays, three works of literary criticism, one play, and one research work.

The awards in Bengali, Dogri, and Urdu will be announced at a later date.

The selections, made by distinguished jury members across languages, were approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi Award, which was presided by Madhav Kaushik.

PNN