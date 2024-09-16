In the last three decades, Odia literature saw the emergence of several groundbreaking works. This listicle highlights some of the most significant literary contributions from this period, offering insights into their thematic depth and impact.

‘Gote Dhana Pain’ (1999) by Arupananda Panigrahi

Arupananda Panigrahi’s ‘Gote Dhana Pain’ is notable for re-establishing poetry at the core of Odia culture. Following the thematic trajectory set by works like ‘Dhaana Saunta Jhia,’ this book adds a unique dimension to the evolution of Odia poetry post-1980s.

‘Nabalaka’ (1999) by Ajay Swain

‘Nabalaka’ stands out in the realm of Odia stories. When combined with his earlier work ‘Bou Ra Geeta Khata,’ Swain’s writing reveals a new narrative style in literature. His selection of language and characters brings a rare authenticity, making readers feel as though the stories are their own. ‘Nabalaka’ is seen as a harbinger of future literary innovation in Odia literature.

‘Kahnu’ (2000) by Suresh Parida

Published by Kahani, Cuttack, ‘Kahnu’ is considered the pinnacle of Suresh Parida’s poetic career. These poems, written around the same time as ‘Shri Radha,’ were initially published in various periodicals. In ‘Kahnu,’ Parida gives voice to Radha and Krishna in a modern yet timeless dialogue, offering a fresh perspective on an ancient theme.

‘Baidaa Na O Anyamane’ (2001) by Ajay Pradhan

Ajay Pradhan’s ‘Baida Na O Anyamane,’ published by Shriparna Prakashani, Puri, is a collection that sheds light on the power of regional dialects within Odia literature. The prose at the end of the book, titled ‘Kahu Kahu,’ stands out for its profound expression and linguistic precision, showcasing Pradhan’s mastery.

‘Asprushya’ (2001) by Basudev Sunani

In ‘Asprushya,’ Basudev gives voice to the marginalised in a way that resonates with readers. Published by Ankita Prakashani, Nuapada, this book is essential reading for those interested in understanding the complexities of caste and identity in Odisha.

‘Pua Pain Prarthana’ (2001) by Sunil Kumar Prusty

Sunil Kumar Pusti’s ‘Pua Pain Prarthana’ is a collection of deeply personal poems that elevate individual experiences to a sacred level. Although challenging and requiring immense skill, Pusti succeeds in turning personal narratives into profound poetry, reminiscent of the work of celebrated Bengali poet Buddhadeb Basu.

‘Gangabataran’ (2002) by Dinanath Pathy

‘Gangavataran,’ by renowned artist and author Dinanath Pathi, explores the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ganges River. Published by Avanti, Bhubaneswar, this novel is a unique contribution to Odia literature, blending mythology and contemporary issues in a compelling narrative.

‘Putana’ (2006) by Senapati Pradyumna Keshari

In ‘Putana,’ published by Padatika, Cuttack, Senapati Pradyumna Keshari offers a modern reinterpretation of the mythological character Putana. The book explores contemporary women’s issues through the lens of myth, adding a fresh flavour to Odia mythological poetry.

‘Kapi Tu Kahun Ailu Re’ (2013) by Radhu Mishra

Radhu Mishra’s ‘Kapi Tu Kahun Ailu Re,’ published by Paschima Publications, Bhubaneswar, stands out in the genre of satire. Mishra brings a unique wit and linguistic flair to his writing, making this book a must-read for those interested in Odia satire.

‘Bahu Bahu Janma’ (2022) by Shantanu Kumar Acharya

In ‘Bahu Bahu Janma,’ Shantanu Kumar Acharya blends quantum physics with the concept of reincarnation, creating a narrative that is both intellectually stimulating and spiritually profound. This novel is a testament to Acharya’s mature vision, offering readers a journey through the realms of science and spirituality.

These literary works, spanning over a decade, have each contributed to the richness and diversity of Odia literature. From poetry and short stories to novels that explore mythological and contemporary themes, these books represent a significant period in the evolution of Odia literary tradition.

PNN