Bhubaneswar:With people being confined to their homes due to five-phase lockdown in the country, several digital libraries, e-learning and online reading platforms have given free access to the readers to make social distancing a bit easier. Despite this, more than 30,000 copies of Pink Gender, a novel authored by Anandajit Goswami, who heads the Department of Social and Political Studies in Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Haryana have been sold in last four months.Goswami, one of the bestselling authors in the country, tells about the novel and his passion for writing.

Is it a fact that Pink Gender is inspired by Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu?

Not really. However, after watching the movie, I decided to use the word ‘Pink’ metaphorically in my novel. You have to read the novel to know how the movie’s theme has been enmeshed in my narration.

What was the response of your family and friends to the book?

They have reacted positively.

Was there any moment when you felt awkward discussing the gender issues with anyone?

Absolutely not. I am an author and there is no reason to feel awkward about any subject.

You started your career as a professor. When did you decide to start writing novels?

Honestly, I really don’t remember when I was into it. But the urge to express myself was always there, at every stage of my life.

You are often heard saying ‘books are my healing sessions’. I would like you to comment on that.

Books are those canvases on which you paint your inner feelings. Once you are done with that, you can merrily look around and smile from inside at everything around you. It’s just like music. I possess a heart and soul and writing a fiction is the only way to express their feelings.

Pink Gender: The Extended is now in the stands. Is it a sequel to your previous novel?

The new novel deals with deep, complex tapestry of humanistic psychology. It is an attempt to narrate a tale with hope as an undercurrent. Yes, it is definitely an expansion of the previous novel with a larger psychological detailing of characters and plots.

Are you optimistic about the impact of your novel on the readers?

Well, I have written the novel on gender discrimination and I hope it will certainly affect the youngsters positively.

Chaitali Shome,OP