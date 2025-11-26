Jajpur: Family members of a 16-year-old boy alleged that he died Wednesday after he was administered a wrong injection by the staff in a community health centre run by the Odisha government in Jajpur district, officials said.

The family of Satyanarayan Mallik, a resident of Rautara village, brought him to the health centre at Binjharpur after he fell sick Tuesday.

The doctor on duty prescribed two injections, which were administered by the nursing staff to the boy. Shortly after, the boy’s condition worsened, and despite the doctor’s efforts, he died in the wee hours Wednesday, officials said.

The family of the deceased then staged protests on the hospital premises, alleging that administration of a wrong injection led to the boy’s death. They demanded justice and action against the medical staff responsible for the boy’s death. The police controlled the situation.

Based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased, the police have registered a case, and sent the body for postmortem examination.

“We are waiting for the postmortem report. Actual cause of the death will be ascertained after receipt of the report,” said a senior police official.

The hospital authorities were not available for comment.