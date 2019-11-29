Bhadrak: A Class-VII student of Ghanteswari village under Bansada police limits in this district died Thursday afternoon after allegedly being injected with wrong medicine in a private clinic in this district. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar Barik.

The body of the boy was handed over Friday to the bereaved family after post-mortem. Acting on the complaint lodged by the family members of the boy, police have launched a probe.

The doctor who administered the injection is alleged to be a quack. He has gone missing since the death of the boy.

According to the complaint, family members of Suresh said that they had admitted him at a clinic located at Ghanteswar market area he was suffering from fever.

The alleged quack gave him an injection following which Suresh started vomiting continuously. He was rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a serious condition Thursday. While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last.

