Pattamundai: In spite of huge amounts being spent to construct crematoriums in villages, a number of them are lying unused due to some reason or the other.

One such crematorium is the one constructed at Baipada village of Khadianta panchayat under Pattamundai block in Kendrapara district.

As per the plan, block officials had sanctioned an amount for construction of the crematorium. However, till date only a couple of pillars have been constructed with a slab on them. Villagers pointed out that even those are of sub-standard quality.

“This happened because block officials did not carry out inspection work in a proper manner. Taking advantage of the situation, the contractor entrusted with the work, did not complete it in a proper manner. In spite of incomplete construction, his bill has been passed,” alleged the villagers.

The crematorium has been constructed on a bund of a water body (Patanali). The entire area is covered with weeds and bushes and difficult to access. The site for the crematorium was selected in a wrong manner. So it is of no use to the villagers,” they added.

There is no approach road to the crematorium. Hence people have to wade through water, if they want to perform the funeral of a near one. Also, the presence of weeds and foliage has made the entire area a haven for poisonous snakes. All these hindrances have prompted the villagers to continue with the rituals at the old cremation ground and shun the new half-constructed one.

