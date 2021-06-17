Southampton: India will play two spinners and three fast bowlers in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand that begins Friday here at the Hampshire Bowl.

Both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have been included while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma will comprise the pace bowling attack.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will bat at No. 6. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma.

IANS