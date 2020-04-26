Wuhan: The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province where the coronavirus pandemic originated last December, has dropped to zero, a health official said Sunday.

The result was achieved with the hard efforts of medical workers in Wuhan and those who were dispatched to assist the city in the fight against the virus from across the country, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

The last patient in serious condition in Wuhan was cured Friday, reducing the number of such patients in the city to zero, reports Xinhua news agency. In Hubei province, the number of existing COVID-19 cases has dropped below 50 for the first time.

No new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported for over 20 days in the province. Also Sunday, the National Health Commission reported that there were 12 active COVID-19 cases in the city of Wuhan.

Health authorities said that, until Sunday midnight, 11 people had been discharged after overcoming the infection in Wuhan, making the total number of “active” infections both in the city and throughout Hubei 12, reports Efe news.

China reported 11 new cases in the last 24 hours, five of which were imported.

Of the remaining six cases, “local” infections, five were diagnosed in the province of Heilongjiang, where an outbreak of travellers from Russia has been detected in recent days, forcing a border closure.

The other was in the province of Guangzhou.

It is also the 11th consecutive day in which no fatalities were registered, so the total number of deaths remains at 4,632, among the 82,827 officially diagnosed cases in China since the start of the pandemic.