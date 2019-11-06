Beijing: Wang Xiang, head of Xiaomi’s international operations, disclosed the company is set to enter Japan next year with high-performance smartphones offering at lower prices.

Wang said Xiaomi eventually hopes to partner with wireless carriers, the main distributors for phones in Japan, though he did not mention any specific names, reported Tuesday.

Initially the products will be available exclusively through the company’s own sales channels, including online.

During the interactive media session, Wang also tried address data-privacy concerns surrounding Chinese companies.

“We cooperate with … Google. We have a track record of respecting personal data protection rules in Europe, and we’ll do the same in Japan”, he said.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also set to make its debut in Sweden soon.

The smartphone player will hold an event in central Stockholm, Sweden, November 13, which will kick off at 1 p.m. (local time).

Xiaomi hadn’t revealed what products it would bring to Sweden, but the event page included the text “Smart Life Made Simple”, which hinted at the company launching smart home products.