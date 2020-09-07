New Delhi: Xiaomi Monday introduced the new Mi Horizon Edition TV series that offers Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32) and Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43) and starts from Rs 13,499.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32) and Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43) are priced at Rs 13,499 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

The 32-inch model will be available September 11 while the 43-inch model will be available September 15.

“With people consuming more content lately, Mi TV Horizon Edition series aims to bring in a cinema-like experience at home. With the new bezel-less design, we are confident that these TVs will enhance and enrich users’ binge-watching experience,” Eshwar Nilakantan, Category head for TV at Mi India said in a statement.

The new range is powered by ‘PatchWall’ platform, designed specifically for the Indian consumers.

PatchWall is India’s most comprehensive content platform on TVs with deep integration of over 23 content partners, including Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar from over 16 languages.

Mi TV Horizon Edition series runs Android TV 9.0 giving access to over 5000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

It also comes with the ‘Google Data Saver; feature available on mobiles hotspot.

“This lets you consume three times more content while keeping a track of your data usage,” the company said.

In order to fasten the boot-up time, the new series comes with Mi ‘QuickWake’ which helps you wake your TV in just 5 seconds.

Both these TVs will soon be available across all Mi Stores, Mi Studio and offline partner stores, along with retail outlets.