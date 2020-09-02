New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Wednesday launched a new budget smartphone Redmi 9A at a starting price of Rs 6,799 (2GB+32GB) variant in India.

The 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 7,499.

“Redmi 9A aims to uphold the legacy set by its predecessors and does so by bringing a high-quality media experience with the HD+ LCD IPS display with a dot-notch. This is a major upgrade over competition devices in the price segment,” Sneha Tainwala, Redmi Business Lead, Mi India, said in a statement.

The smartphone will be available in three colour variants from September 4.

The 6.53-inch device comes with ‘TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light’ certification, allowing better visibility in reading mode.

The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and a dedicated microSD card slot allowing expansion up to 512GB.

Redmi 9A comes with a 13MP AI camera on the rear with features such as AI Portrait mode, AI scene detection. It also comes with a 5MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery. The company said the battery may last for 2.5-3 years as compared to regular batteries with a new technology.