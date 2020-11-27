Beijing: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi on Friday launched its first smartwatch in China for about $45.

The watch will go on sale in China on December 1, but it may come to other markets – including the US, reports The Verge.

It comes in varied dial colour options like elegant black, ink blue, and ivory white. Strap colour variants include elegant black, ink blue, ivory white, cherry blossom powder, and pine needle green.

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) square display with 323ppi pixel density and 2.5D tempered glass screen.

The watch has 120 watch face options, and it comes with a 230 mAh battery. Redmi says the watch will take two hours to get charged completely with seven days of battery life in regular usage and 12 days in battery life mode.

The watch also record resting heart rate for users for over 30 days. It can also show a warning when the heart-rate is too high.

Other specs include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a heart rate monitor, and waterproofing up to 50m.

The wearable supports up to 270 bus cards and Alipay as well. It is compatible with phones that run on Android 5.0 or iOS 10, and above.