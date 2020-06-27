New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Saturday slammed Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, for hurting the sentiments of millions of Indians by saying that the boycott Chinese sentiment exists only on social media and is a result of ‘mob mentality’.

Taking serious exception to the recent statements by Jain, CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement that his comments were “most insensitive and disrespectful”.

“At a time when the entire country is deeply saddened and upset with the Chinese brutality against the Indian soldiers, Manu Kumar Jain is trying to please his Chinese masters by downplaying the mood of the nation,” said Khandelwal.

The key traders’ body said that when the people of India have started to align with the boycott China sentiment on the ground and various celebrities too have joined the movement, “Jain’s statement shows that he is completely oblivious to ground reality, passing such remarks only for business gains, putting aside and completely dishonouring the sacrifice and martyrdom of brave Indian soldiers”.

Condemning China’s military aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, CAIT, which represents 7 crore traders and nearly 40,000 trade associations in the country, earlier this month called for boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items including electronics.

Bhartia and Khandelwal said that since the Chinese attack on Indian soldiers, most Chinese CEOs in the country have remained silent and not made any comment to aggravate the situation.

“Jain who calls himself a true Indian is continuously trying to advocate for China and Chinese products which is highly regrettable,” they said.

The Xiaomi India head earlier said that the company is “more Indian” than any other smartphone brand.

Stressing that the company’s mobile phone R&D centre and product team is in India, the Xiaomi India Managing Director also pointed out that it employs 50,000 people in the country.

(IANS)