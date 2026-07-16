Los Angeles: Actor Xolo Mariduena is set to reprise his role as Jaime Reyes aka Blue Beetle in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

According to Deadline, the film will mark Mariduena’s first appearance as the DC Comics superhero since the 2023 standalone movie Blue Beetle, directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

In that film, the Cobra Kai alum played Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate whose life changes after an alien scarab grants him extraordinary powers.

Gunn had previously confirmed that Blue Beetle would be the first established character to carry over into the rebooted DC Universe.

“The first DCU character, for sure, Blue Beetle, and the first full DCU movie is ‘Superman’,” Gunn had said following the release of Blue Beetle.

Man of Tomorrow, written and directed by Gunn, sees David Corenswet return as Superman.

The sequel follows the Man of Steel teaming up with his nemesis Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, to confront the super-intelligent villain Brainiac, portrayed by Lars Eidinger.

The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, Adria Arjona and Aaron Pierre.

Production on the film began in April in Atlanta and is continuing through the summer.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to release in theatres July 9, 2027.